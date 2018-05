GIRLS

splashy micro-hothouses

no humdrum engagements

styled heads

wild-card zing

inspired

offbeat

decorated

attentions jostling

More

is more

is more

is sex and pain

is tears and blood

and then

the bomb effect

the essential details

the newfound frankness:

“there will be more stories.”

This is an erasure poem made from words found on pages 63 and 99 of Vogue (May 2018, British edition)

