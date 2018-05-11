​She is no oxygen thief.

She isn’t stealing something

that doesn’t belong to her,

she is being force-fed it,

being gifted the same terrible present every birthday,

being given something that she doesn’t want

in relentless abundance.

She has had the same headache

for a decade, and can’t remember

life without it.

She doesn’t know the definition of ‘well.’

She looks forward to blinking

for the last time,

to closing her eyes

and never opening them again.

It’s exciting not knowing

exactly when this will happen –

aren’t you excited? You should be.

It’s a once in a lifetime thing.

She doesn’t want to breathe

but it keeps on happening.

The copper said, “No sudden moves!”

as he tried to decide whether to

get her off the edge of the roof

or get the carving knife out of her hand first,

thinking of the paperwork he’ll have to fill out later.

She said, “But all I have are sudden moves.

Isn’t my heartbeat just a series of sudden moves?

Isn’t yours?”

Her words got caught in the wind.

She balances on the edge

thinking about how we see the world,

and then we don’t –

or perhaps we do

but from another angle

in another realm.

She doesn’t like the view from here,

buried above ground,

and hopes that the world will look prettier

once she’s buried in it.

Unblinking, unbeating, unbreathing,

unfeeling, undisturbed,

underground.

Advertisements