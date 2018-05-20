prosetry

Put Your Heart in the Hands of a Cynic

You’re a marvelous being, he says to her, eyes squinting for a better view behind the smudgy rose-colored lenses of his spectacles, common sense folded neatly on the white linen tablecloth beside the sweating half-empty/full water carafe as he reclines in a slight wicker chair on a warm, impressionistic day outside the café he’s only just imagined could be the setting of a turning point in a life story called I Missed the Good Stuff.

Possibility isn’t just enough, it’s all.

One thought on "Put Your Heart in the Hands of a Cynic

  1. Roman Candle Fire says:

    Wonderful writer, whenever I see you back in your element and your writing some kind of humorous, it’s hard to tell which is cuter, you or your written post. 🙂

