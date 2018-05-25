[Free-written at the Tate Modern, London, 2015]

ONE

Art is about shaking things up,

subverting everything that is safe and familiar.

Art sends you a link to a video

of your cosy little norms cheating on you,

in your own bed, with a handsome amalgamation

of everything you loathe

and then when you cry about it, Art just shrugs.

Art is about,

“Shaking up the still”

“Art as an extension of the body”

“Describing without describing it”

“Disrupting the settled”

I write these things down as I wander through the collections.

I am not settled, I will never be settled.

I am disrupted, severely, unfortunately.

Settled. I do not know the meaning of the word:

this truth makes me feel unsettled.

TWO

I’ve been told before that I’m a work of art –

each person who has said this meant it in a different way –

it doesn’t matter how, not really –

subjective, objective, neither.

But if art is about disrupting everything that is settled,

what am I? How am I? How do you disrupt the already disrupted?

Can you break the broken?

Maybe it would be real, true, genuine artistry to settle the unsettled.

Perhaps to rectify the disturbed would mean to

uncover the masterpiece underneath.

But no. This canvas may look pretty

but still been stretched and abused and exploited,

stared at, gawped at, criticised.

The framework in the centre of this sculpture

has crumbled; I fold in on myself

because I can’t hold this brain up anymore

with of all of its heavy thoughts and mind-fuckery.

But as long as my outermost layer stays easy on the eye

it’s fine for me to be ugly inside.

THREE

Art may well be about disrupting the disrupted

a test, an experiment,

to see how much disruption the disrupted can take

before they break

another layer of paint

let the cracks show

gloss over it all

keep piling on the paint

like the pressure that we’re so used to…

am I talking about art or psychiatry?

You can’t hang me on a wall

if I’m hanging from a tree.

We are disrupted daily hourly

subconsciously subliminally

tirelessly

effortlessly

cruelly

above all, wholly.

We are entirely disturbed.

If art is about shaking things up,

I am the pre-packaged subject.

Life has rattled me, and

I am still shaking

recoiling from the things I’ve seen

with eyes, in dreams

running from my archive of deleted scenes

shuddering in my pathetic tent where I live

wedged

reluctantly

between the edges of some temperamental tectonic plates;

the tremors, the tremors, the never-ending tremors,

they are like noisy neighbours, disrupting me at all hours.

It is possible to disrupt those who are unsettled,

it’s just a little less easy.

FOUR

Nobody pays to see me anymore.

I am no longer part of the collection

although I am still on display

in a lesser, unassuming way:

I have morphed into a nameless metal figure on a toilet door

I am bald, I have a triangle dress

and all of my scars have been polished off –

plus, I have no eyes or ears,

so no more lies and no more tears.

No longer the exhibitionist I was before

when I was a whore

when I was adored

when I was unconscious on the ballroom floor.

Things are quieter now.

But I’ll never be settled.

No, never settled.

Forever rattled, never settled.

FIVE

If someone hears that I’m settled

they might decide to disrupt me

to shake me up

to make me into art.

My coffin in the ground

will be the grand finale

The cemetery will be the gallery

and people will come to see me again

not as a life form, but as an art form, immortalised.

A masterpiece that’ll take the art world by storm

see here, one who was ultimately unsettled who now lies settled!

My body in the ground

six feet under

a cheapo headstone bearing the official details

of one of my various personalities

some yellow roses, a pack of JPS and a vodka miniature

perhaps some rain

My most disrupted self, finally settled

The opposite of art

This final installation is named

“Girl, died

in pain,

in vain,

in sane.”

Maybe then

Art will seek to settle the disrupted

before it’s too late.

SIX

It is probably the case

that art saves more lives than psychiatry.

But when you’re standing graveside saying

what a waste, what a waste,

you won’t think of my soul at all

you’ll just think of my pretty face.

