I keep on trying to say
goodbye
but flowers
won’t stop blooming between
my teeth,
So I’ve found myself
a florist
who carries no pieces
of you.
Now
I don’t need the bars
across my bedroom
windows,
Nor take care
not to step on
shattered ego.
And she
doesn’t hold her broken heart
to my throat
Or
chase happiness
down freeways.
Instead,
she dances to jazz
and braids my flowers
into her hair,
believing
that they grew
for her.
3 thoughts on “Bouquets”
Beautiful ❤
LikeLike
Love this!
LikeLike