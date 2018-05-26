I keep on trying to say

goodbye

but flowers

won’t stop blooming between

my teeth,

So I’ve found myself

a florist

who carries no pieces

of you.

Now

I don’t need the bars

across my bedroom

windows,

Nor take care

not to step on

shattered ego.

And she

doesn’t hold her broken heart

to my throat

Or

chase happiness

down freeways.

Instead,

she dances to jazz

and braids my flowers

into her hair,

believing

that they grew

for her.

