photography, poetry

THE CAUSE OF HER TEARS

Chris R-1037 Image by Christine Renney

He could always invent tragic
on epic scale
a lethal cocktail
brandy and toothpaste
mouthwash and painkillers
but he was the one
sick with regret

Advertisements
Standard

2 thoughts on “THE CAUSE OF HER TEARS

Tell us what you really think. We don't bite. Ok, most of us don't bite.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s