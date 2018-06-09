Image by Christine Renney
He could always invent tragic
on epic scale
a lethal cocktail
brandy and toothpaste
mouthwash and painkillers
but he was the one
sick with regret
Advertisements
Image by Christine Renney
He could always invent tragic
on epic scale
a lethal cocktail
brandy and toothpaste
mouthwash and painkillers
but he was the one
sick with regret
2 thoughts on “THE CAUSE OF HER TEARS”
Indeed, how often we try to see blame elsewhere. Fantastic photograph.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Chris.
LikeLiked by 1 person