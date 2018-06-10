You were pretty like a leopard or a fox and probably just as sharp though you walked with that dead-leg swish like one was longer than the other and I doubted your ability to chase even if you wanted to, keeping it sullen like your name had old-world ties to shoemakers and carts.
We are all just lovers, and all I wanted was to talk but knew better so instead I just watched as your strange limbs carried you down one side of that long, busy street on what must’ve been a weeknight—I’m never quite on the beat, standing still or leaping ahead.
The restaurant host with the dirty blonde hair almost to his shoulders put me up at a table for two and my bags kept slipping off mine, bumping chairs and tables and arms in the narrow space where I tried to belong but knew better.
Upstairs, he said, but you may have to move back down once it gets busy. That’s what I got for being alone and I wanted to blame you but knew better as the false candlelits flickered those faces, giving the impression of flames where there were only batteries.
Why didn’t I hear from you? Surely, you knew better.
4 thoughts on “Stack It Up Like Cinnamon”
that is a delicate, sad story. Soberly, one could see insight as a reconciling, soothing atmosphere. Emotionally, however not, because we know that our assessments are always subjective and reflect our own attitude. Decisions are made, the doubt always remains as long as we stay in our own prison. Surely no one knows it.
Yes, it is delicate and sad, especially now that I reread it. I’m not always sure about these things when I first create them. I agree with you about the virtues and downfalls of insight; there is a constant tension there, and, hopefully, if we can achieve something like awareness, an appreciation for this tension that permits a certain liberation from self imprisonment. Thank you so much for commenting.
ohh, it is wonderfully poetic and I love it very much! It’s like a poetic report that was written to conclusively evaluate a fact. And that is exactly what I find so surprising, sad but also amazing. Because the report looks for pictures in a very fantastic, artistic way, although the facts are examined clearly and analytically. But how can I form a judgment, if only I see my point of view and this is also beset by emotions ….. fatal and therefore sad … if also beautiful in poetry!
Yes! A poetic report, looking for pictures to examine—I’ve never thought of it this way! You’ve let me see what I do—not just this particular poem—in a new and different light. Thank you… it makes me wish we could have a conversation instead of just exchanging comments…
