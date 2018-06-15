All Roads Lead To Seven Sisters (2)

All Roads Lead To Seven Sisters (1)

(2)

I will be reborn

several times in my life.

I will be many different people

and wear many different faces

and I will get a thousand chances

to be better:

I will even take some of them —

when I’m being brave, I will pick

my chances like cherries,

roll them between my fingers,

undertake inspection for any imperfections,

and then (once I know that

the chance is a goodun)

urgently devour the possibilities

that dwell within the skin

and try to be better —

better at this business of living.

But other times,

when I am feeling weak

and tired from the fight,

I will gorge on the ugly ones:

I’ll wear the juice of those cherry-chances

like lipstick, let all the wasted opportunities drip

down my chin, and spit

out the pips and, knowing that I’ve

missed a chance to be better,

just try my best

to not to get any worse.

