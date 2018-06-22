All Roads Lead To Seven Sisters (3 + 3.5)

All Roads Lead To Seven Sisters (1)

All Roads Lead To Seven Sisters (2)

(3)

One day when I walk the Seven Sisters Road

alone, I will see everyone

that I have ever known, and everyone that I

will ever meet in my various little lives

they’ll all combine and line

the street, here, where inertia

grows on trees, where a boy got killed

over a just-shy gram of coke, where the inhabitants

are broke but the system is broker, where I saw my

third dead body in the back of a Vauxhall Nova,

where Papa carried me to the football on his

denim-clad shoulders, my story will be laid out clear

for me here, for this, this is home

and it will always be

but I’ve got a long way to go

to get to where I’m meant to be.

(3.5)

Whenever I went down there

You would always say,

“Try not to get stabbed!”

It had always been a very real possibility

But now it’s no longer funny.

