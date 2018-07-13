THE DEFINITION OF

DRUNK IN LOVE:

I know you remember my

laughter as we drunkenly

cartwheeled down the silent

corridor of another nameless hotel.

You remember how my happiness echoed

all along the hallways. You remember

telling me to jump down that flight of

stairs, telling me to trust you, that

you’d catch me. And I did, and I did, and

you did. You remember how you promised me

you’d make me happy. And you did. You remember

how you promised me that you’d never let me go.

And you did.

Originally published on The Magic Black Book, April 2016

