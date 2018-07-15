I am the monster lurking on the hillside, chased by something even more terrible. I am watching myself be the terrified monster. I am the mirror that sees clearly but refuses the truth. I am the shadow behind thin curtains at night, lenient light from an unseen source playing on the softly undulating folds, imagining essences, routinely absurd. I am the reality harassing works of art, browbeating them into mere signs.
If only I were the beauty in the things I see and touch and hear and smell and want. I am what’s left of my sense of humor.
2 thoughts on “with the demented enthusiasm of full-fledged existence”
It’s only natural, that we all battle ourselves, shifting between, swaying to and from, the opposite sides of our personalities, and, sometimes, it gets, real hard, to find that balancing point, and that, is when the symptoms of mental illnesses tend to surface, but we all somehow, manage ourselves, best as we can…
