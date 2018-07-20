In the split second / Before we crashed
I finally discovered / What it feels like / To be alive.
It is a peculiar existence / For those of us
Who only feel alive / When on the cusp of death.
In the minute / Before we crashed
He took off his seatbelt off.
He was not afraid of death / For he was alive / And he knew it.
He had lived for a long time / And had been alive all the while.
Death can do a lot of things / But it can’t undo
All that living.
And Death knows it.
One thought on “Crash”
These lines: Death can do a lot of things / But it can’t undo / All that living.
I didn’t like J.G., Ballard’s Crash but I love this. It’s everything his wasn’t.
