Lazing riverside

Summer’s night

Splintered tables

Sticky thighs

Discarded suit jackets

Loosened ties

Abandoned shoes

Delirious eyes

Plastic jugs of booze

Dehydration maximised

Too much cider, too much wine

Collapsing on the Circle line

Starving grass beneath your feet

Grown tired of the city heat

Of fake Ray-Ban glasses

Of skin that peels off in sheets

Of volcanic buses

Of angry #heatwave tweets

I sit here, quietly,

Upon my molten seat

Catching drops of another nosebleed

Stirring my 2 litres of Pimms

Realising that it’s only ever

On days like this

Through the combination of having had

Too much to drink and enough of the heat

That I allow myself to dwell:

On where and who we could be

That I allow myself to imagine:

My God, how happy we’d be

That I allow myself to think:

If only we’d bought that fucking houseboat.

