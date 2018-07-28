photography, poetryDRY Image by Christine Renney She is dry She is sand I can tell She is a castle About to crumble Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related Standard
3 thoughts on “DRY”
The fragility of being. You explain womanhood so perfectly and the photo as always is a perfect complement or muse.
What an image! This is quiet perfection, Mark, alluding to so much in so few words.
“I can tell
She is a castle
About to crumble”
Nothing more needs to be said. Well done, you two.
