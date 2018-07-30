What you don’t know, can’t know, won’t know
is she flushed it all
and now she’s ten pounds lighter
no womb
no baby
it’s been carefully dissected and left for students
to place in formaldehyde and trot out when exhibitions
are in town
rather like her
with her avuncular spirit that even when pissed on
from a great height
keeps joining the circus
you wouldn’t have wanted her if she was the last girl in the room
and she was and you didn’t
but fornicate you did
the way young skin seeks anything for a thrill
even the mildly disgusting
where did you get the scar? you asked without needing a response
but she told you everything, the whole dirty bag of it
because she wasn’t going to last. and you
weren’t going to listen
when they came knocking on your door
inquiring if you knew her
at first you said no, I haven’t heard that name before
but of course you hadn’t, you never asked
she didn’t volunteer much besides
the opening and closing of her legs
scissors chopping the thin thread
they showed you a photo
someone who had light in their eyes
not her with darkness on her breath
but it was
those scars
the dissected girl who was cut open
and *audience cheers*
found to be empty
of life
she predated the moment of her autopsy
with a slow smoked cigarette and some warm cum
leaking between her legs
giving her the courage to believe she’d been alive
before she fell like a weight seeking reclamation
the air rushing and pulling her down
to where she lay in an impression of sleep
I don’t know why she jumped, you said
feeling no guilt for nameless sex
it was just two consenting adults
hooking up after a night of drinking
I couldn’t even tell you anything about her
other than she didn’t say no
he closes his eyes and he feels her hands
touching his shoulders softly
pulling him inside her as if she were
hungry and full at the same time
no I didn’t sense that she was sad
or wanted to take her own life
I smelt her perfume it was
like flowers
left in water
too long
(photo credit: Nona Limmen)
4 thoughts on “She predated the moment of her autopsy”
Sad, profound, and powerfully written.
I truly hesitate when I write very sad things but at the same time I think there is a place for redemptive, sad and happy and I hope this is true. Thank you so much for reading
I agree. We need to express our thoughts and emotions, good and bad. It is always my pleasure to read your amazing work.
