They can tell you
Because you’re not going to back down
You won’t sell your sisters for a side ways glance
You won’t burn your bra, you may need it to strangle someone
You have the same look
All of you
The ones with green hair and multiple piercings who say fuck off before you smile
The ones who rule the world behind the scenes and nod as their husbands slip inside
The ones who are glory and begotten and forgotten and eclipsed and insist
They still live
You can tell
Even as they spell it out in myriad ways
I am not your slave
You do not own me
But once I was hurt very badly
By my father, mother, brother, sister, best friend, neighbor, uncle, stranger
And I carry the brand around my throat
Once in a while when I lean over
You can see it quickening
I may stay locked at home with agoraphobia
I may dance on tables in mock euphoria
I may fuck you and your friends for a glass of red
I may be a nun or an abstinent
How I express my rage
Comes differently
But inside we’re all the same
The whores, the moms, the teachers, the tree cutters, the little and the large the quiet and the opera singer
If I open my legs it doesn’t mean I’m over it
Or caused it or needed that brand
If you repeat the violence, it may be the carousel in my head
If I close them it doesn’t mean I’m frigid or need a bit of teaching, by you
If I’m a lesbian that’s not the reason, if I’m into men, I’m not guilty of treason
Underneath we are the sisters and brothers of
Your misuse
And our pain doesn’t go away like Oprah said
Our scars aren’t magnified if we think about it thirty years to the day
We’re not stronger for forgetting, remembering, talking, staying silent
Violence, passivity, acceptance, rage
We’re not weak because at 4 am we find tears on our cheek
We’re not strong because we take it and carry it around
We survived
Just like a rock
Covered with water
Will remain whole beneath storm
But whittle down with erosion
So slow nobody can tell
We’re not your beloved or maybe we are
We’re c-sections and sterility and STDs and shame in every color
We’re nymphomaniacs and we’re disgusted, we’re relieved, we’re open, we’re closed
We’re sisters and brothers of fire and brimstone
Thank you♥
*Vigorous clapping*
That’s my sword sister right there! Powerful as always and damn beautiful! ❤
My neck hurts from nodding my head as I read these extraordinary words…
It is my belief that you take on another form when you write:
Superhuman…
