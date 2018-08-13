Sometimes
You pick the sinking ship
Recognizing within
Carousel parts of
Your own visit on earth
There is much wrong
In repeating mistakes or
Returning to well worn habit
When outcomes have proven they are
Dead roads and broken boats
It is not that you are
A martyr
Or even a fool
You do not wish
To bring yourself lower
But if you imagine life
As a well worn stoop
And whom you should feel
Most comfortable sitting there with
Then you will fathom
The type who finds themselves
Supporting the broken-down and
The fractured
For the sheer honesty of their response
And that well earned familiar
That you have known over and over
In the apologetic eyes of your own
And that trembling hand teaching through time
Asking you to
Be patient with my mistakes
There is something
Comforting and real
In a flaw
When all the city lights try to attain pearly perfection
Something you’ve never related to
Another language for
Early risers without grime stains behind their ears
The kinds who are punctual and routine
And do not make shoddy excuses for
Why they cannot lift the weight of the world
From their shoulders
People who may
Go on to take office whilst you seek
To survive and advance by understanding
What keeps the world turning
Which
Can be discovered
In equal amount
From the hands of the lost
As those who are found
10 thoughts on “The hands of the lost”
Awesome write
LikeLike
so much truth ringing through your lines. and there would be no sense in supporting someone already standing strong, it’ll only make sense to teach them how to support others. beacons of strength to remind others of their own, maybe lost course. (I’m so enthralled by the sea still, I always end up with nautical imagery…. can’t help it
LikeLiked by 1 person
M, it struck me that especially here in this new country of America where I still feel foreign, there is that over-arcing need to run with champions and I wanted to pen something about the value of the under-dog or those who are fractured because whilst the world thinks it would necessarily bring us to that level should we choose them over the ‘bright ones’ I would say the compassion and truth of those people is often more valuable and you can learn more from that experience. I guess I’m fed-up with only heroes being vaunted though I know I won’t change anything by my off-kilter drift toward the alternative, I am glad you saw something in this as that was a message of truth I felt had value. Thank you my friend for reading this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PS I would love to be able to write as frequently as you, dear one, you seem to have no bounds nor know the meaning of writers block you are a perpetual stream of inspiration which I find very encouraging as well as incredible – keep being you and I will run behind you slower and less constant but every bit as appreciative of storms and oceans 😉 xo
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol… no bounds… hmm maybe I was a wild river once… who knows. Or I’m just obsessed with writing. Thank you, glad to inspire! I’ve recently talked with somebody about writer’s block and how I just refused to let it stop me from writing, by continuing to write. Does that make sense? As long as you promise me to keep writing, I don’t care. Even if my output is really high at time, I always prefer quality over quantity. And your pieces are always of great quality!
LikeLike
Amazing!!!
LikeLike
Thank you so much Eric it makes me so happy that you liked this.
LikeLike
And it speaks to my heart! I love the imagery and allegory! Brings the whole thing to life.
LikeLike
Thank you again for your support most of all as you know how much it means to us all
LikeLike
Awesome candy
LikeLike