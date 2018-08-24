The Great Escape

Accidentally OD’d.

Honestly, it was an accident.

Remember going downstairs.

Remember going out the door.

Remember speaking to a man at the side of the road.

Woke up in a hospital.

Bed. Ward. Harsh lights. Ugly gown. IV drip. The usual.

Two nurses counting the silver rings on my fingers.

What is happening?

Ah, helloooo! She’s waking up now, good, good.

What the fuck is this?

You’ve been unconscious for some time, darling, but you’re in the hospital and we’ve been looking after you.

What?

You just stay still and I’ll call the doctor.

No, what? No.

Hey, hey, hey, this mask stays on and just keep your arms there for me. Are you hungry? You should eat something, little lady.

No, no, I need to go now.

Blackout.

Woke up to a nurse trying to spoon-feed me custard.

What is happening?

Just try to stay still.

No, no, no, no.

You have to wait for someone from the mental health team to see you but it’s going to take a while and you need to stay conscious long enough to sit and talk to them, okay?

No, thanks, no, I’m fine, really, I’d like to go home now please.

You have to stay here. You’ve hurt your head and your body is very poorly right now.

No, I’m fine, thank you, I need to phone my dad and check he’s okay, where’s my phone?

I don’t know, darling, is this your bag?

Yes, that is my bag, where’s my phone?

Ummm… there’s no phone in here.

Where’s my stuff?

This is all you turned up with.

What? How did I get here?

Ambulance I guess, darling, you were on a different ward before you came here.

Oh, what? Fuck. Is it very early morning? Or just morning?

No it’s dinnertime, coming up to 8pm.

On… Wednesday?

Nooo, it’s Friday night!

You’re fucking joking me.

Hey! There’s no need for that language.

I’m so confused. I don’t like this. Oh my God.

Just try to relax, please, come on.

I need my meds now if it’s dinnertime.

No, no more medication for you.

No, you don’t understand, I need my meds. I need my lithium, venlafaxine, quetiapine, propranolol, I have to take them now otherwise I’ll have a breakdown, withdrawal symptoms start straight away if I don’t take them on time and it’s so horrible, please, I have to take them at the same time every day, please, I’ll get so ill if I don’t have them, you don’t understand.

No, we can’t do that.

But I need them.

Well, you’ll have to wait until you’re stable and you’ve seen the psychiatrist and we’ll see what the doctors decide.

No, please. I need them now.

Just stay there, I’ll try to find a doctor. Keep the mask on.

10 minutes drifting in and out.

I have to leave.

I have to go home and get my meds.

Where is my phone?

The security guards finish their shift at 8.

Must leave before the new guards arrive.

Limited time frame.

I’m on a mission from God.

Mask off.

Disconnect wires.

Gown off.

T-shirt on.

Shoes on.

Sunglasses on.

Grab bag.

Try to walk in straight line past nurses station.

Run.

Hide in the toilets.

Wash face.

Peel off all plasters, bandages, visible ECG electrodes.

Rip off I.D band with my teeth, wash off blood and make-up, try to look like a passable human being.

Run.

Realise that I’ve successfully absconded without being chased by security or stopped by police:

normally I get caught at the bus stop.

Blackout.

Wake up on my kitchen floor.

Grab my meds.

Find a note in my letterbox saying “Feel better x” in unfamiliar handwriting.

Panic.

Get to a bus stop.

Wake up on his doorstep all confused.

Do you have my phone?

Oh my God, you’re alive! No I don’t have your phone, what the hell happened, we were so worried?!

I don’t know what happened.

Come here.

Hug.

Please can you help me?

Of course, you’re safe now.

Can you please get all these fucking ECG stickers off me? I think I missed some.

Yeah, let me have a look at you.

Just get it all off me, I don’t want it.

Cry.

You’re safe now, babes.

Thank you.

I’ll put the kettle on.

Thank you.

Hang on, what’s all this?

Oh, shit. Another cannula.

Wires and tubes dangling out of my arms.

Rip it all out.

Shower.

I’m so tired.

What happened?

I don’t know.

You don’t have your phone?

No, I thought you had it.

No, I don’t.

Fuck. That was my dad’s phone as well, it had all his photos and contacts and old text messages on it.

Shit, don’t worry, we’ll look for it, baby. Maybe the hospital has it?

Doubt it.

Wait, so you ran away whilst on psych watch and you’ve lost your phone… they’re going to go to your house, you know. They’ll be looking for you.

I just want to sleep, I’m so tired, baby.

Sleep.

Something bad happened in Barcelona, didn’t it?

I don’t think I should tell you about that right now.

Sleep.

Brucie’s dead.

I thought he died ages ago.

Nah, you’re thinking of Terry Wogan.

Sleep.

My favourite pizza.

Meds.

My favourite person.

Try to stay awake.

I don’t think I should drink champagne.

You don’t have to, I’m just celebrating the fact that you’re alive.

Just about.

Just about.

And it is Friday night after all.

Sleep.

I need to sleep for a while.

I need to sleep for a week.

I’m sorry.

I love you too.

Sleep.

