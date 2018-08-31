(This doesn’t count).

Do I dare immortalise you?

No, I dare not write your name in ink.

If I turned everyone into a poem

I wouldn’t have time to drink,

And if I don’t drink then I have no excuse

To see you, no courage

To speak to you, no bottle,

No reason, no appeal, no point.

*

I’ve fallen before

For the married man,

The invisible man,

The dangerous man,

The man twice my age,

The man who didn’t want me,

The man that Papa told me not to.

I tick off the clichés as I collect them

And write their names in black

On the back page of my book

Like pressed flowers grown in fields of promiscuity.

(That way, I can clearly see the repeat offenders).

Do I dare immortalise her?

No, I dare not write her name in ink.

The barmaid at the Anti-Social Social Club?

No, surely not.

Another day, another cliché

Committed by a mess of a human

Who’s allergic to inertia,

Susceptible to flattery,

Game for a challenge:

The actions of someone who is fine to die tomorrow.

*

“Stop the world, I wanna get off,” she said.

“With you,” I said, too quickly.

“IT’S A SONG!” I said, caring too much,

Dropping the Queen of Hearts

I had hidden up my sleeve.

She flashed that smile of hers,

The one that scares and thrills me

And walked away, knowing she was winning.

She’s cooler than me, sharper than me, harsher than me.

I can’t possibly have met my match, not here, not now.

Not her, surely?

*

When I see her I fluff my lines,

Avert my eyes, die a bit inside.

She gets me into trouble.

She hates my boyfriend and lets him know;

“Oh, I thought you were single! You act single,”

She announces, talking about me, loudly, to me, in front of him.

She enjoys watching me squirm.

She digs me out about shit I say when I’m drunk,

And I only ever remember our arguments

When she tells me about them the next day,

But I catch her staring at me between the taps

And she doesn’t ever need to remind me about that,

No matter how many “Basic Bitch” drinks she serves me.

*

Imagine my surprise to see her on The Other Side one night,

On my side of the bar, planted at my side, with her hand on my thigh.

No, I can’t turn her into a poem. Then she’s important. Then she’s real.

Do I dare immortalise her?

No, I dare not. Then she’s Someone.

I can’t turn her into Someone when, to her, I’m probably another No One.

No, I won’t write about her.

I daren’t immortalise her.

(This doesn’t count).

Advertisements