Your likes are tucked away inside a music box with the dancing ballerina

Our writing collective recently turned 29 months old. When we started this we just wanted to write for ourselves and each other. We didn’t think we’d get more than a handful following us.

We have had writers come and go but that’s sort of what I pictured happening. A virtual cafe where we meet every week, and sometimes people cancel, say they’re on the road and can’t make it, and sometimes a new face pops up and wants to be part of this thing. This informal, lovely writer thing where we do what we love and love what others do too.

To all Hijacked Amygdala’s authors, thank you for writing. And staying.

To all of Hijacked Amygdala’s readers, you are oh so precious.

B.

