my dad never runs from bees

but I run from bees

does that mean I am not a man?

bees are small and evil little yellow and black things

that cause you pain

but everyone still wants to save them

I want to kill them all

but if we kill them all we all also

die

this is called nature

it sucks

it is an absurdist joke in bad taste

I was outside of a wedding when it happened

the bee

I ran from it

an old woman watched me

and I could see in her eyes she thought

“that’s not a man”

and I thought

bees are dumb

this is dumb

everything is dumb

why aren’t you running from the bee

you crazy old bitch

Advertisements