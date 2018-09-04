my dad never runs from bees
but I run from bees
does that mean I am not a man?
bees are small and evil little yellow and black things
that cause you pain
but everyone still wants to save them
I want to kill them all
but if we kill them all we all also
die
this is called nature
it sucks
it is an absurdist joke in bad taste
I was outside of a wedding when it happened
the bee
I ran from it
an old woman watched me
and I could see in her eyes she thought
“that’s not a man”
and I thought
bees are dumb
this is dumb
everything is dumb
why aren’t you running from the bee
you crazy old bitch
Advertisements
4 thoughts on “bees”
Beautiful! My husband was stung by a wasp yesterday, right beside the left eye. Face swollen, eye closed…very scary indeed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
haha thank you. Right? Wasps are even scarier.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Benjamin Davis, author and commented:
New poem of mine just published over at Hijacked Amygdala. Check it out and let me know what you think.
LikeLike
Laughing so hard right now. I can really relate to this!
LikeLike