you and I
were never meant to age
or get sick
or fall apart like a moth will when you
touch its wings, rub off the magic
you and I
were supposed sway in the assurance
of that hot gaze we both had
it was as if the world were stopped
on its axil and only we two remained
entwined around the other like long grown ivy
from the first moment it was that way
affixed by some kind of telepathy where
even as the storm attempted to separate
we always came back
like magnets repelled and attracted
will find their centering
when I looked up
you were my first thought
in every aspect of life
I lived with you
to imagine this has shattered like a glass
unable to be mended, leaves behind shards of itself
glinting yet unswept
to prick the foot of unsteady walker
a reminder of what is fractured
what cannot be saved
I never thought it possible, to rinse you from my heart
or that I could truly exist without you
hinging my world
but there are some violences
there are some moments too ruined
and my shame in not knowing earlier
how long you had given me up
that undo even the strongest bond
so now, when I feel alone
I do not find myself yearning for you
when I wish to be touched
it is not you I imagine or want
when I cry over us
it is not with a full heart
or even bitterness
but something cold and twisted
that cannot quite remember feeling
it has done the unimaginable
and stopped calling out for you
(One Promise
when you had spent
eight life times and
nine nights
ten turns of moon
one promise
convincing me I was
yours
to want to throw myself
off the bridge we often walked
when your eyes told me
you had given up
was it presumptuous
when you had spent
all my life and half of yours
teaching me love
and its poetry
only to decide when something died
and kill it
headless and bleeding
there in the street
where pointing
people gaped and wondered
who is that girl
climbing the rail?
where is she going?
there she falls)