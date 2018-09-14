Parapraxis

I worry that you lie awake beside me

Listening to me breathe

Wondering with whom and where I’ve been

And I am afraid that it’s his name that I speak

Aloud in the dark

When my brain is steeped in drunken reverie.

He features so regularly now

That the odds of his name escaping from my mouth

Are stacked against us on the nightstand

With the unread books,

The stolen looks

And the conversations you don’t know we have.

*

Does his name hang above our bed,

A mosquito net with human-sized holes in it?

Have my drug-induced murmurs hurt your heart,

His name a subconscious stab in the dark?

*

When I wake from my drug-addled sleep

Your side is empty, you have already gone.

I don’t know what damage has or hasn’t been done,

But I send you a message saying,

I had horrible dreams last night 😦

Hoping that if indeed I did say his name aloud

You’ll think that it’s all okay

Because I meant it in a bad, bad, nightmarish way.

But really,

I think my dreams about him are horrible

Because they’re not reality

And I really want them to be.

(I’m so sorry).

