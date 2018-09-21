Broken Mirrors

I’ve broken 4 mirrors this year.

If superstition is to be honoured

I will still be reaping bad luck long after I am dead.

All these broken reflections,

what is the universe trying to tell me?

The obvious: ugly, imperfect, Picassoed girl,

from a broken home, with broken bones,

who breaks bottles and spirits and noses and promises.

But too obvious.

The first humans thought that their reflection

was their actual soul, their other self.

I know that mine is damaged:

I went to a spiritual healing centre

and it was just like an AA meeting, everyone sitting

in a circle, talking quietly and drinking shit coffee,

except when I walked in, everyone stopped talking and stared

like I was Satan in a mini-skirt.

A lady quickly ushered me out, without touching me.

“Oh dear,” she said. “Your aura is dark, a dark, dark mess, a real mess.

You’re in trouble.”

She made me sign a contract,

promising not to release my negative energy

onto anybody else in the building,

not to break anyone else’s spirit,

like my badness was contagious

and could ruin others.

I asked if the others had signed a contract

promising not to break mine.

She laughed and said, “No, dear.

You can’t break something that is already broken.”

I said under my breath, “That’s not strictly true,”

and we walked down a dark corridor and she said,

“Hurry. We have a lot of work to do.”

The Romans believed that it took 7 years for life to renew.

I was disappointed on my 21st birthday when I didn’t feel like a new person.

I don’t believe I’ll see my 28th. I don’t want to.

I read a story once about a girl like me

who was at the end of her metaphorical tether

wishing her neck was choked by an actual tether

when she accidentally broke a mirror

and that was it:

the straw that broke the camel’s back,

the mirror that shattered the girl’s last shard of hope.

She was petrified at the prospect

of 7 more years of badness

so she succumbed to the tether

and hanged herself from the back of the bathroom door,

the shards of her other self, her soul, the mirror, scattered all about.

I can’t remember where I read this story.

Oh, I do remember: I read it after I had written it.

Of the mirrors I’ve smashed this year

I’ve kept the best shard of each,

hoarding them, hiding them

around the flat, my secret accidentally-formed knives.

My favourite one is a menacing hook shape,

long and sharp and fits right in my palm with plenty to spare

so I can make controlled slashes, if I want to,

like if there was an intruder say, I could give him a perfect Chelsea smile

and be pleased with my work.

These secret shards are not my weapon of choice

but it’s nice to know that they’re there

and sometimes I take them out and hold them and stare

into a piece of my soul, a section of my face,

and become anxious (because the image is always one I don’t recognise)

but pretend not to be (because this “reality” tells me that the face is just me).

If I use them for damage, before I hurt myself

I look into my eyes and marvel at how wild and unfamiliar they are

and I can sometimes talk myself out of it, but it’s hard

when I can see that my eyes are, for once, so clear of fear.

It’s like snorting a line off a mirror.

You see yourself with a note up your nose

and look into your own eyes

and say inside, “What the fuck are you doing, girl?”

but then you blink and sniff and do it off a DVD case for the rest of the night

because you don’t want to face your self ever again.

Seeing yourself in that moment before you do something bad:

that’s the real you.

And only you will ever be able to see the real you,

through your own eyes, into your own eyes, with your own eyes.

I went to buy a new mirror.

At the counter I asked the guy,

“Would you mind just opening the box for me and checking that it’s not broken, please?”

“Sure,” he said, struggling to open the taped edge with his bitten nails.

“Thanks, I appreciate that. Imagine if I got home and it was broken, hahaha,” I laughed,

painfully, because I’m British.

“Yeah, imagine! Hahaha,” he laughed, because it’s his job.

“That would be just my luck,” I said.

“Yeah, the start of your 7 years of bad luck!”

My face must have changed because his did too.

“Look, it’s not broken,” he said, marking the perfect surface with his greasy fingertips.

“Amazing, thank you so much,” I said, wishing I could swap it for an unmarked one, but it was too late and that would be too awkward and I was already sick of this man and his fingers and he hadn’t even touched me.

I told him to save the trees and not print a receipt.

I walked home and took the mirror out of the box.

It was cracked. The 5th broken mirror of 2018.

And thus began my 35 years of bad luck.

I shan’t complete 7 on this earth,

and don’t intend on bringing the outstanding with me,

but it would be just my luck if it transpires that even the dead can be unlucky.

