I don’t remember her name
she was drunk
I was outside smoking a cigarette
cigarettes are keys to the outside
the outside of a house
the outside of a building
the outside of a conversation
the outside of everything
she found me outside and she said
“mmmmmmmmm”
and I said
“how was your night?”
and she took my hand
She took me to her DORM room
and I was so scared
that my penis wasn’t hard
like it was supposed to be
and she pulled me into bed on top of her
and she said
“mmmmmmmmm”
and I said
“I’ve only had sex twice”
because surely no one would want to have sex
with someone who had only had sex twice
and she said
“mmmmmmmmm”
and she fell asleep
thank god
I thought
before running to my room
to masturbate
