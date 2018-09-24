I don’t remember her name

she was drunk

I was outside smoking a cigarette

cigarettes are keys to the outside

the outside of a house

the outside of a building

the outside of a conversation

the outside of everything

she found me outside and she said

“mmmmmmmmm”

and I said

“how was your night?”

and she took my hand

She took me to her DORM room

and I was so scared

that my penis wasn’t hard

like it was supposed to be

and she pulled me into bed on top of her

and she said

“mmmmmmmmm”

and I said

“I’ve only had sex twice”

because surely no one would want to have sex

with someone who had only had sex twice

and she said

“mmmmmmmmm”

and she fell asleep

thank god

I thought

before running to my room

to masturbate

