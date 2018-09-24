The purity of being adored or an ode to narcissism

When the person you lie awake thinking about
is you
and you
are untouchable
you emanate an aura of inviolate
there is space around you in a crowd
despite your size you take up
all the oxygen in my brain
I think bad thoughts
I look at places I should not
in this I am
a typical, leering, shameful creature
you are a magnet
you repel those who don’t understand
and attract the rest of us
like mad things and late summer insects
we stick to you and you peel us off
disgusted by our lack of self-control
I wonder sometimes, what it must be like
to have that brand of intoxicate
what exactly you possess, that causes such insanity?
I try to pin it down like examining butterfly’s beneath glass
but you are immeasurable, in your strange beauty and your
angry wet licked lips
I think maybe it is not one thing
but an entirety, the perfume of you
something wordless and powerful
you scare me and nobody scares me
but I know if you wanted me to
I’d kneel
I’d bend to you
and I, am not in the habit of subjugation
or giving in without getting
when you stomp, the world quakes and we fall
it’s funny and it’s quixotic
how perhaps your greatest allurement
is that you want none of us
but the purity of being adored
Wow, knocked my socks off with this one! x
!
seconding House of Heart. "the perfume of you" is a great way of putting that.
