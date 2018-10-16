she is the only one

Dear World
these days you seem to have structured yourself around
those who hate anyone who is not heterosexual
and all the rest; the pansexual, extensions, reinvention
new words for the same brand of suffering
when I was younger there was only Bi and it was a dirty word among lesbians
(though behind our scowl we may have fancied the more Bi of the group)
it was, you see, just self-preservation
hard enough to compete with one gender, let alone two
can’t stand up and fist fight a man for you
though if it were a war of words … mmmm
I devoted myself to the shedding of labels
they don’t describe a beating heart
but when prejudice comes knocking, you realize how
there is safety in numbers
I joined my lesbian sisters
though they did not welcome me
I did not act the Femme
I did not look the Butch
I liked men too much, wasn’t adequate bra burning feminist enough
though i’d go to the ends of the earth to defend us
for there is a special hell reserved for women who do not defend women
or those who feel it’s a meat market and they’ve got the biggest cleaver
Type A Personality who leave the quieter woman to the side
learning their dismissive strategies from the history of men
oh how cruel we can be to each other in pursuit of
a tiny fraction of nothing important
…
the person I take to bed doesn’t possess a penis and that’s just how it is
love between women isn’t about sex it’s something
in the grey matter that turns to starlight
when it became known I was gay
the bisexuals came to town
in a little red wagon
by then I’d decided I couldn’t condemn them
for more the merrier isn’t a crime
though I was not of their ilk
I was born in a violet hour and
given second sight to see a woman’s heart
it was unnatural to me to imagine loving a man
such things are part of who we are
as a tree is a tree and a river a river
still they call and ask
would you like to play with me?
when my husband is at work
and I wonder, do some hard-luck girls say yes?
do they ask the lesbians, figuring her vulnerable to
their beauty?
it is true, I don’t see much I like, in our small lesbian community
too many masks, unhealthy stereotypes in place of reality
most of the time I am condemned for not being lesbian ‘enough’
ultimately, labels are ridiculous
we’re all just trying to meet the one (or the two, or the four, or …)
when I met her, I saw instantly
she was my mauve butterfly
waiting for me to land beside her all along
I would not share
I would not replace
she is the only one