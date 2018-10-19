Thoughts @ 5 p.m.

[Written 12 days after my dad died]

cigarette

window

matches

snap the first one

drop the second

fire

half-moon

sirens

lungs

orange sunset

another sunset without dad

shard to the left

church to the right

college to the right

black smoke coming from the chimney on the college

smoke from the roof

smoke from the cigarette

smoke from the chimney

smoke from the gas chambers

Auschwitz

Sylvia

“Daddy”

Dad?

“Daddy, Daddy you bastard, I’m through”

no

no no no no no

i don’t want to

i don’t want to be through

i want my dad

where’s my dad?

look over towards hospital

the silver shed of the morgue

once upon a time in the 70s:

dad had a job painting a hospital morgue

they stole lots of drugs from the hospital pharmacy

the ex-cons he worked with stole jewellery

straight off the fingers of the frozen bodies

dad in that morgue

dad in this morgue

dad in a morgue

dad?

dad on a slab

dad in a bag

dad in a bag on a slab

tears

dad?

half-moon

tears

fuck this

