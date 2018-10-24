Going home

Old and new
Like friends who never liked each other
Standing here, I could be there
Laughing, lolling about Route 66
Your hair wax stained cowboy hat on the table
The clink of sweating beer bottles
I always did better striving than living
Being a pretend person, now . . don’t knock it
Has some draw
…
We laughed out of fear and the fear felt good
Like real life and grabbing things by beaded throat
We roared our mirth like tigers, at the absurdity and the sorrowful
It reminded me of my grandmother’s funeral
My dad and I weeping with hot besmerched giggles
She would have understood, she would have joined in
that Katherine Hepburn smile, and the outline of something sad
That’s just how this family rolls
We laugh when tragedy feels crushing and put reality on hold
A frozen picture on TV, static and unspoken
…
When the wake is over and everyone has left their condolences
In a nice row
Searching for your people
Coming up empty handed
Just as I thought I couldn’t give more away
You call me out of the blue
A stranger sharing my last name
Funny how life takes and takes
And then it gives
Like a hand on your shoulder
When you’re thinking of jumping
…
The both of you grew thin
I put on all your weight, inherited the space
Given away by years and wrinkles
You said; Now heed me young lady
You’re standing in for us now
Do a fine job and I saw in the line and curve of your jaw
The man you were, the man you were not anymore
Strangers and bloodlines, all running together
…
Now you’re both gone
I’m relieved and itchy under the skin with the lie
Pretended so long
I don’t know how to be, whatever I am
We were a tribe the three of us
Now I’m starting over
In my own land again
A stranger
Of familiar, unknown places wearing unreadable clothes
Sharing my bed with regrets and hope
Like nothing and everything has changed
I'm thinking of when my mother died. The phone call from my stoic father (It was sudden, no hospital lingering.), and then flying across a continent for ashes (private, no crowd, no distant relatives) and a will, then back again. Yes, everything and nothing changed.
That is exactly it. I want to say I'm sorry and I am. But what's awful and teal is it happens to us all and we act like we are inured to it but how? How? Everything the same and changed. 💓 love to you my friend 💓
this is some of the best work I've read in a while. Thank you for your efforts here and
my condolences. g.r.
