Some have too little love
Like hunger they scrape and search
Pealing the skin from their fingers in want
Looking until emptiness becomes full
For just a glimmer of compassion
The thing marking human
Quick to turn to hate
Like a fickle madness
Or held diving breath
So alive and quickening
A carefully guarded amber flame
Proof of life
For if cold, we are surely dead
Dormant to feeling
Impervious and keening
Easy is the greased slip to nothing
Feelings a weary bead counter
Chanted prayers, wishes forging hope
Touch, warmth, caressing tangible
Not remote
We were not made to stand alone
Though if you set your mind
On climbing chalky cliff side
Be sure there is purpose
For some are made of granite
They release radium
And the unmoving possession of their heart
Is surely worse than never knowing
The hot dulcent murmur
Of poison with purpose
One thought on “Easy is the slip to nothing”
You’re words leave me stumbling through mine to find something worthy. Just beautiful, ❤️
