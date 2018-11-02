Remember, Remember

Fireworks over Ally Pally

A child cries, afraid of the noise

We flock to these annual events

Paying £8 for the privilege

Unconsciously celebrating an evil scheme

Finding entertainment in the destruction

Romance in the smell of gunpowder

Joy in the spit of crackling flames

Beauty in the violence in the sky.

Adding to the mix a stabbing, some muggings

A bottle of acid in a stranger’s face.

No such thing as ‘nice’ anymore.

Much to complain about:

Too muddy, too loud, no parking, long queues, overpriced beer.

We feel like we have to ruin everything.

Fun for all the fucked-up family.

“This city has gone to shit,”

“Yes, and we did that to ourselves,”

“All by ourselves!”

Bombs into Aleppo

A child cries, afraid of the noise

Or perhaps the child does not cry at all

So used to the shelling, the sound of terror

That they barely flinch

Actions of a different kind of rebel than ours

Imposed upon them, without having asked

Only ever daring to breathe when the sky was empty

When there was prolonged silence

When their house still stood

When family and friends had pulses

Knowing that celebration is pointless

Because there will soon be a repeat

Knowing that it’s out of their hands

They didn’t ask for this

None of them did

And still they harboured hope in their hearts

And dreamt of living somewhere safe like we do.

(Or should I say, like we once did

Before kids starting killing kids?)

