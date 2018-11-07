The day I stopped feeling
It wasn’t a tap turned all the way to halt any drip
or wet socks left on radiator until cardboard stiff
through muslin sheet I felt a wistfulness
like poignant ending of a film
or sad story of someone else’s life
but you did not feel part of me anymore
when I touched your hand, it was flesh and blood
not a girl I was connected to
neither stranger, but some
distance stood solid like forging tree limbs
seeking electric charge from rain after storm has passed
I had moved beyond you without
marking the spot, I put down my heartache
this is surely the most human thing about us
our ability to keep going, not fall down and wither
knowing we are finite and fallen
watch a child lose a friend on Friday
gain another come Monday
grief is a litmus test
a sorrow we shrug on and eventually off
I convinced myself of devastation
when Tuesday brings change even as we don’t seek
it comes drawing out like elongated stretch
I never thought
I’d feel nothing
looking into your eyes
but you closed yourself off
In time, I began to look away
Into the distance
where the unknown glistened
like a mirage
of things bidden
by places within us
that say
O please
live again