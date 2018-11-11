The Pleasure Of Perpetual Communication

No matter the number by which you decide

to split

the dividend of times I lied

to myself

you’d still have a quotient I wouldn’t know how

to pronounce.

Good sides are derivative and I know mine

suggests communication equals a judicious need

to see

the language of my circumscription—that, in other words, needing

to write

means needing

to outstrip

my speech, leaving only immodest thought to bare.

Once upon an otherwise ordinary

evening, I found I didn’t have

to seek

out and retrieve the telltale slant that, with (despite)

everything, alive is so simply good a thing

to be

no matter the manner of calculations

behind what I may feel or find

to say

or do, blithely adding myself up

to you.

Originally published on Art & Insolence.

