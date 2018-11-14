Some prefer before it happens
that exquisite wait
predating intimacy
a languor of instincts
long nights imagining
how you will taste
can reality ever compare?
with the violent longing of what is imagined
a teasing elongation of want, unfolding
into one outstretched blossom.
I had closed down that part of me
craving clawing keening wanting
put a ‘for rent’ sign on my dancing shoes
hung up the coat of neglect where it belonged
still damp with tinge of youth
you told me it was that way too
with you
when the calendar said – you’re now beyond the hour
to feel, to need, the touch of age too close
resigning yourself to occupations of the mind
swimming in your stifle
then
we found each other
you were the girl I’d been seeing when I closed my eyes
I had this pendant about my neck called fate
it seemed to be firing blanks
there was no chance a lily pond girl with shining cheeks
would step my way
but I have dreamed of everyone I have ever taken to my bed
that night as the bluebird stayed wakeful, clacking into sepia
I dreamed of you, sitting on the mattress in my mind
turning your perfectly shaped neck
and in that turn I saw my beginning
again
as if you were waiting in many forms and only one
for me to pluck up my instruments of courage
fortune favors the bold
your blood already coursed in me
I knew your lips, your eyes, your shoulders
as if intimately
we had begun that deep warbled song of desire
I heard the sound of your violin mouth
closing and opening on warm rushing air
perhaps I was watching from afar
perhaps I stood behind you, our senses enveloping
the proximity of chemistry
kissing without touching the pulse in your wrist
in time you would start to look my way
stay the true course of our wandering
I heard your voice calling, I ran as fast as I could
as if all my life I had been training on needles
for this very moment to come around
languid and slow motion half dream like
before it happened I was already seeking us
in the needs I had, told to no one but
my imagination
who painted at night
the shape of you
This is amazing, of course, and the last few lines. WOW! ❤
