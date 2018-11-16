Fight Night

After too much truth serum,

I was after a fight.

“It will all come out in the wash,”

the wise man used to say,

but those words of mine won’t,

the ones I spat all over you last night,

vodka- and saliva-laced

blood on your white shirt,

and your handsome face,

pale, bewildered and afraid.

Claret on cotton and hearts on sleeves;

words that hurt and eyes that bleed.

You weren’t expecting that venomous spray

and you should’ve washed up straight away

but those stains are stuck now, ingrained,

tainted fibre, they’ll barely fade,

merely to a lighter shade of pain

but it’s still pain, pain all the same.

Claret on cotton and hearts on sleeves;

words that hurt and eyes that bleed.

Blind rage, I disengaged

and, the next day, I don’t

remember the details

of my cruel tirade,

but can tell that it was harsh

by the look on your face,

your face that says,

“I know you’re sick, you didn’t mean it,”

your face that won’t admit

that I say what I mean and mean what I say,

your face that says,

“I will always forgive but I can never forget.”

Can’t you see that I’m trying to make you love me less?

That I want you to come out best?

I’m trying to make you leave me

before you get left.

Claret on cotton and hearts on sleeves;

words that hurt and eyes that bleed.

And you can just buy a new shirt anyway,

one that’s pretty and pure

and free of pain and free of stains,

easy to iron out the kinks,

easy to maintain,

better quality than me,

longer lasting than us.

She’ll fit you just right.

And, in time, you will forget

the unwarranted malice, cruelty, spite

in the words that I spat all over you

during a nasty drunken fight

we had, late one October night.

