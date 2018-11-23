Southend-On-Sea

We were standing on the old sea wall,

one Saturday night in August.

I was looking out across the grey

and thinking,

“You are not like me.”

I was impressed;

you impressed my 18 year old naiveté.

I liked your history, that you were older than me,

and the way you held me

and your money

and your energy

and the way you smashed the punch-bag

on that boxing arcade game

with such might that it nearly fell over.

New high score.

New adventure.

New boyfriend.

New life.

You were a good dancer

and you made me feel safe.

But there was a very real danger in you

and that appealed greatly.

I lied to my father;

told him I was with the girls,

but I was steeped in drunken debauchery

with you, by the sea.

(He caught me.

I never lied to him again.)

He was disappointed in me.

But then you made me happy,

the happiest I’d ever been

and it all seemed worth it.

But I knew, “You are not like me.”

You don’t read books,

you have a proper family.

We had the worst nachos in the world

and sticky, sickly bright green shots

that dribbled down our sleeves.

We had sex on the shingle,

in the shower, in the van, in the bed at the BnB.

We ran through the streets,

laughing, singing, thinking,

“We could do this. We could really do this. You and me.”

A drunken, drugged-up stranger approached us

and told us to “love each other endlessly.”

I was scared of love.

No, I was scared of loving you.

I was stupid, but smart enough to know that I should not love you.

But while the stranger spoke,

you grabbed my hand and looked at me, lovingly.

In that moment it was like we’d decided,

(without words, but with eyes):

Fuck everyone else, let’s do this. Let’s do this. Let’s do “us.”

He told us to “love each other endlessly,”

and we agreed.

And we did.

Until some years later

you ended the endless.

You ended the endless

on the day that I saw a photo

of you

and her

on Southend beach,

exactly where you had taken me

in those magic early days,

exactly where you’d promised

to love me endlessly.

Every once in a while, I think of that stranger.

Where is he now?

Dishing out impassioned advice

to other young lovers.

Dead in a doorway.

Drowned at sea.

What was fleeting for you,

was forever for me.

But I suppose I knew it

all along

that you are not like me.

