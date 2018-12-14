Things We Have In Common

Alcohol abuse

Arsenal F.C

Broken hearts

Broken knuckles

Dead parents

Disproportionate reactions

Drug abuse

“Eating is cheating”

Extensive (to the point of being alarming) knowledge of serial killers and their crimes

Emotional/psychological instability

Feeling stuck: in relationships, in this town, in our pasts

Fiercely loyal

Giving The Best Hugs™

Guilt

Main source of others’ entertainment

Professional troublemakers

“Rehab is for quitters”

Skilled in the art of self destruction

“Sleep is for the weak”

So much guilt

Uncontrollable rage

Both love me

Both hate me

