Age crept up on me
it seemed sudden when I noticed
the lines on my hands, how
every joint had folds
mouths down turning ever so slightly
as if regretful on our behalf
we bathe in the sunlight of youth
for as long as we dare
sometimes untouched so we do not
know how much we should have used
the oiled machine of us
more
then one winter
when it has been longer than we can recall
we think of
desire
wanting to be
set electric
the mirror says
you should have used your time wisely
now you are like a line
growing less straight and thicker
about your waist
your mane of hair losing
heaviness
breath, a little mistrusting of gravity
I think of how I waited
all the time in the world
now hiding from inspection
unable to overflow
that girl who sat on her chances
should have leapt up
licked the sunshine
when it played over her smooth
untroubled skin
like a lover
in search of
secrets