Hyper-awareness is such a flatly ironic drag when it

lacks the ability to go beyond itself, within itself,

the verysame way we mistake saying what (we think)

we’re doing for telling the truth, even going so far

as to imagine this language ours simply because

something must be?

This winter won’t be like the last because this one

looks at us differently, despite any and all linguistic-

cognitive acts of connective reclamation inspired by

socio-cultural-derived desires for sense-carving and

excessive hyphenation. I would send a note to The

University to say a sarcastic thanks for all this grand

superfluity but they’d take it humorlessly and ask

for more money.

She quoted Kafka and I thought of the zeitgeist because

I’m obsessed with essence like it holds the key to

all kinds of cages in search of birds. It’s almost as

fun to tell a story as to wonder why. I don’t know,

I had to tell someone. Were this the Old American West,

I might just ride off one day in a fit of magical realism,

singing with a voice that comes from somewhere and

everywhere about the presence of absences,

forgetful and free.

Originally published on Art & Insolence.

