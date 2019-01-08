Long ago
And just yesterday
I stood behind you when you did not know
And felt, in the shimmering silence of proximity
An answer, I had been asking
Why you stirred in me a maelstrom
How an unknown could
Capture this woman
As if they were a fisherman
In search of a whale
Who did not know he was searched for
Or even led
To his fate
As you are my last doorway
For afterward there will be
No you and no me
We are bound to see the end of ourselves together
It is written in my veins
Activated when I saw you
As clear as diving bell
Will warn the unwary
Of collision and oxygen
I liked when I said
I needed nothing
It is already in motion
My sustaining because you exist
And I breathe your name
And the smell of you gathered furtively
In each step made
Nearer to your guarded heart
If someone asked me
How did this happen?
I’d know no adequate response
For who would believe in self driven things
Or the recognition of one
Become mistress of my heart
2 thoughts on “Of collision & oxygen”
Achingly beautiful.
Beautiful deep words
