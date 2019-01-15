Give me back to the century
Where emotion rained hard
On the blessed shoulders of mortals
With not long to live
And in their reckless squander
A divinity of purpose
Feel it all before the raging blaze
Is quit
Search the very foundation of self
For magnificent adrenaline
Surging cosmos in franetic energy
Furthering simplicity of day
With abundance
Yea
I follow the trodden path
Tapering to our end
With potence of resin risen from stone
Breaking its balm on thunderstorm
If I do one thing
One thing at all
May it be everything
To discover my core
Welded on the bright of this quick life
Ushering me near, its damaged flame
That I might behold you
As you step from earth
Encrusted with star jewels
The planitary alignment
A sword wound
Carved in my fate
We may only have together
A day
Or life time
In the wandering of us
Beneath mortal skin
A magnetic pull
Brings us to our circumference
Behold the power of two
As they blaze into this long dream
Their fire
The only part of them
Ever seen
2 thoughts on “Ever seen”
Woven beautifully with great depth
Wow 👏
