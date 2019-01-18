Inheritance

You left us nothing but your everything

You gave us nothing but your all

no bank account, no savings, just that envelope of drug-money:

enough to pay for a cab to the crematorium, your wicker coffin and a good old fashioned piss-up afterwards

your microwave, your hunting knife, a tin opener, a wooden spoon

over 40 years of poetry in smoke-stained notebooks

a box of photos of girlfriends past, birthdays celebrated, weddings attended, funerals suffered

that ugly glass squirrel statue that I always hated, that you insisted I must keep after you die, so that “whenever you feel sad, you can look at the ugly squirrel and laugh”

morphine, temazepam, lorazepam, zopiclone: all the good ones I swiped before mother swept in and threw the rest away (she never saw an opportunity for money-making like we did)

your watch collection (for brother)

your guitars (for brother)

your records, tapes and CDs (for brother)

more notebooks, filled with the profundity of others, in your handwriting

I am angry that you destroyed your journals

but I suppose if I’d read them I would probably have begun to believe

that I didn’t really know you at all

and that would hurt more than any secret stashed in a suitcase

your denim shirt; your PROPER CORNISH jumper; your old fisherman’s smock;

none of which I dare wear, lest your scent disappear from the fibres

an unpaid electricity bill,

12 unsolved crosswords,

half a tin of Amber Leaf,

97 packets of Rizla,

5 lighters (2 working, 2 needing fuel, 1 needing a new flint)

no trust fund

but total trust

and so much fun

your good books, your good looks

the gifts of our gabs

the depression gene

the addictive personality

the grey-hair-in-your-twenties gene

the too-much-of-a-good-thing tendency

the “you’ve got laugh or else you’ll cry” mentality

a beautiful black Ibex horn

which fits perfectly in my grip;

which I use to shut my Velux because I’m too short to reach the lock;

which is solid enough to kill a man if I were to smash it against his skull

an address book with personal numbers for celebrities, royalty, tycoons, sports stars and political bigwigs

manners & morals

your blue Salbutamol inhaler

affectionately named ‘Sally’

that you used 30+ times a day instead of the prescribed 3 times a day

that I use about 3 times a month when I’m having a really bad attack

your voice in my head saying “Breathe, babes, just breathe,” and “It’ll all be over soon”

I fear the day that this inhaler runs out

no property, no vehicles, no investments

no valuable antiques, no precious heirlooms

but you were the valuable antique

and we were your precious heirlooms

passed down a generation

to be passed on to the next

the carefully curated wisdom,

the ferocity of our love,

our soft-boiled eyes,

our way of bearing our bones

to those who get close

the (hi)stories, the DNA, the surname

all of the skills

all of the lessons

all of the laughter

all of the memories

no “assets”

we were your biggest asset

and you left us us:

your chef-d’œuvre,

your magnum opus,

your greatest achievement:

you left us

us.

