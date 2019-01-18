Inheritance

You left us nothing but your everything
You gave us nothing but your all
no bank account, no savings, just that envelope of drug-money:
enough to pay for a cab to the crematorium, your wicker coffin and a good old fashioned piss-up afterwards
your microwave, your hunting knife, a tin opener, a wooden spoon
over 40 years of poetry in smoke-stained notebooks
a box of photos of girlfriends past, birthdays celebrated, weddings attended, funerals suffered
that ugly glass squirrel statue that I always hated, that you insisted I must keep after you die, so that “whenever you feel sad, you can look at the ugly squirrel and laugh”
morphine, temazepam, lorazepam, zopiclone: all the good ones I swiped before mother swept in and threw the rest away (she never saw an opportunity for money-making like we did)
your watch collection (for brother)
your guitars (for brother)
your records, tapes and CDs (for brother)
more notebooks, filled with the profundity of others, in your handwriting
I am angry that you destroyed your journals
but I suppose if I’d read them I would probably have begun to believe
that I didn’t really know you at all
and that would hurt more than any secret stashed in a suitcase
your denim shirt; your PROPER CORNISH jumper; your old fisherman’s smock;
none of which I dare wear, lest your scent disappear from the fibres
an unpaid electricity bill,
12 unsolved crosswords,
half a tin of Amber Leaf,
97 packets of Rizla,
5 lighters (2 working, 2 needing fuel, 1 needing a new flint)
no trust fund
but total trust
and so much fun
your good books, your good looks
the gifts of our gabs
the depression gene
the addictive personality
the grey-hair-in-your-twenties gene
the too-much-of-a-good-thing tendency
the “you’ve got laugh or else you’ll cry” mentality
a beautiful black Ibex horn
which fits perfectly in my grip;
which I use to shut my Velux because I’m too short to reach the lock;
which is solid enough to kill a man if I were to smash it against his skull
an address book with personal numbers for celebrities, royalty, tycoons, sports stars and political bigwigs
manners & morals
your blue Salbutamol inhaler
affectionately named ‘Sally’
that you used 30+ times a day instead of the prescribed 3 times a day
that I use about 3 times a month when I’m having a really bad attack
your voice in my head saying “Breathe, babes, just breathe,” and “It’ll all be over soon”
I fear the day that this inhaler runs out
no property, no vehicles, no investments
no valuable antiques, no precious heirlooms
but you were the valuable antique
and we were your precious heirlooms
passed down a generation
to be passed on to the next
the carefully curated wisdom,
the ferocity of our love,
our soft-boiled eyes,
our way of bearing our bones
to those who get close
the (hi)stories, the DNA, the surname
all of the skills
all of the lessons
all of the laughter
all of the memories
no “assets”
we were your biggest asset
and you left us us:
your chef-d’œuvre,
your magnum opus,
your greatest achievement:
you left us
us.
