Isn’t it strange that I am your voice of reason

but not my own? And for good reason, too.

Me being your conscience seems so unreasonable:

there are so many reasons why I shouldn’t be,

why you shouldn’t listen to me,

and yet you do.

Words fail me. Reasons fail you.

You are not my reason for being here,

just as I am not the reason that you’re still here too.

There’s no rhyme nor reason to any of this.

No raison d’être to be found in our town.

‘Reasons’ doesn’t look like a real word anymore,

for some reason.

It looks like it should be the season for treason.

No rhyme, no reason.

No rhyme nor reason to be found in our town.

