Good morning, London.

If you’re reading this, congratulations!

You’ve lived to see another Friday.

Good morning, London.

If you’re reading this, commiserations.

You’ve lived through 1000 days of Brexit.

Another day, another death by blade,

another hashtag, another have-a-go-hero.

Atrocities peppered with royal babies,

terror on the back burner

to make way for another celebrity suici—

BREAKING NEWS

Reality TV Stars are Humans with Feelings!

(You say ‘stars’, I say ‘participants.’)

Anniversaries and gofundmes,

Westminster and Manchester,

Dunblane and Hillsborough,

Grenfell and 7/7,

stranger murder and internet danger,

lest we forget:

lest we forget that these events are out of our control,

we can only sit back and watch the horror unfold

from the comfort of our council homes

on our fancy new smartphones.

Victims getting younger,

prisons getting softer,

vigilantes getting punished for doing God’s work,

remember when this little island had so much to offer?

Oh my goodness, a D-list celeb has gained weight

“Look at the state of it!”

Religion preaches kindness,

ignorance breeds hatred.

Who’s Afraid Of ISIS State?

Sorry, we’re too busy to deal with

our own homegrown caliphate, sorry,

I’ve got to send Tesco a passive-aggressive tweet

about the absence of tomato in my BLT,

and come up with a witty response to theirs –

sorry. Sorry. I’m so sorry. Sorry.

Ah, our glorious nation,

built on a solid foundation

of queuing and apologising,

of sarcasm and profligation.

You’re blind, you have no legs, and you have 3 months to live?

Sorry, you’re not eligible for the full rate of disability benefit.

But the bloke down the road who is a roofer on the side

and can run up and down stairs?

GIVE HIM ALL THE UNIVERSAL CREDIT!

A sorry state of affairs.

Darling, #woke and #Brexit cannot co-exist:

the two are mutually exclusive.

But London’s burning,

and you can live stream all of it!!!

The newspapers are an endless torrent

of stories of hatching, matching and dispatching,

vile comments, casual racism and mansplaining.

Make sure you Instagram your #prayers

and Tweet your reaction,

live, as it happens

but, other than that,

do NOT take any viable action,

do NOT try to make a change,

do NOT get involved,

just collect your pennies from your plugs

and remember that you are #blessed.

Make sure EVERYBODY knows how much you care.

So I’ll see you for the revolution at dawn?

No, of course not. You wouldn’t dare.

The murder count rises

faster than the cost of cigarettes.

15p added on the price of a pint?

Oi, Hammond, you wankstain, you want a fucking fight?

(Anybody else still wondering how Tony Blair sleeps at night?)

How about we try to Make Britain Great Again?

Because we are actually were Great, once upon a time.

Silver linings, swings and roundabouts,

county lines and Leavers doubts,

4 hour wait for an ambulance,

and votes of No Confidence,

but when times get tough

we can all sigh with relief and say,

“At least we don’t have Trump!

Put the kettle on, love,

we could all do with a cup.”

This isn’t the Wild West.

This is a test.

And we are failing.

Tune in next week to find out

how many people are arrested for no reason at tomorrow’s march,

which members of Pizza Club ordered which toppings,

what Tommy Robinson’s been up to,

which actor has been denied planning permission,

and who has been a very naughty boy!

Don’t forget to like and subscribe! @me!

@mememememeit’sallaboutme

Abusive comments will be [screen-shotted

to be discussed in Daily Mail Online

before being] deleted because

WE DON’T TOLERATE TROLLING.

Stay woke, stay blessed and,

as always, stay safe.

