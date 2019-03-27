I get so easily hurt by

the change in people

how when they like you

you think they are being their true selves their gentle care mana to your eroded soul it is merely the sticky gloss of their expectations and dreams

makes them so

appear attentive short-lived when you do not rise to unspoken expectation

once they know you are

just who you are

not

fantasy or the begetter of their own glossy stage play

all the light

all the brightness

all the careful looks of care

are withdrawn

and they say no problem

yes we can be friends nothing much will change

but by friends they mean

I will no longer shine a light your way

I only did that because I thought

there was something else

on offer

as if you were a

tender piece of meat swung at ill thought promise for they exist at the bus stop for restless people who only give damn when they get paid in turn

and they say

no we are not

people who feign or parry we mean what we say

but they are

not true

to their word or their word is made of thin paper submerged in the shallow lake of their true intention like blotting paper absorbing all the little stains and feelings and no boat can be formed for those left drowning in their indifferent wake

