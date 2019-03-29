Out Of The Mouths of Doctors

Your blood is

highly uncooperative.

If you were my daughter,

I honestly wouldn’t know what to do with you.

I’ve decided that you are not currently in crisis

because you’re wearing clean jeans,

so you’re free to go!

You have a very shy cervix.

I would let you borrow my pen

but you’ll probably steal it so…

Either my blood pressure monitor is broken

or you’re on the cusp of death right now.

It’s funny because you look normal.

You can live without water,

stop complaining.

Are these from rough sex

or do you always bruise like a peach?

Look at the state of you. It’s such a shame,

you could look really pretty if you made a bit of effort.

We’ve run out of vegetarian options

so I’ve brought you 4 pots of jelly.

Yeah, you don’t seem stupid enough to fall pregnant.

You can press this buzzer any time you need help,

but please don’t press it, it’s annoying.

At least when you’re mentally ill,

life is never boring!

