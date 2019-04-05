7 Things I Learnt At Uni

- Jumping to your death is better than getting eating by your mother
Re: hamsters
- You can obtain a degree in English having studied only 4 hours of Shakespeare over the course of your entire life
- Her Majesty The Queen is reet petite
- There are kids in the world who are so rich that they don’t do laundry:
they wear a pair of socks once then throw them in the bin and buy more
- You shouldn’t pour boiling water on coffee – it burns it – 85 degrees is optimal
- Don’t make somebody your everything because. when they’re gone,
you are left with nothing
- All food looks better when served on a square plate
Advertisements