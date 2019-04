my heart: a chunk of amber

an ancient rock

washed up from the baltic

opaquely transparent

like us

our love: the mosquito inside

a moment in time, chaotic

stuck in perpetual flight

frozen in aberrant delight

preserved lust

trapped trust

your smile: fossilised

your lies: petrified

those years spent

were no accident

you’ve still got

my heart in a headlock

my head in a heartlock

unbolt the deadlock

let us see the light

of day

again

Advertisements