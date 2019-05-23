I don’t have your poise
or formidable intelligence
I haven’t inherited your coloring
or the savagery with which
you tear people out of your life
I used to believe I was weak
because I felt so much and could not
turn away in anger
a trait much prized and perfected
no, I was
clumsy enough to be feeling
and try as I may, the ice
did not stay in my veins
just as resentment doesn’t hang on me
an internal coat
nor grudges devour
my peace.
While i am not always happy
I do not fashion that unhappiness
to break and grind, the bones of others
I was told so many times
I was nothing more than a dumb beast
trying in vain
but those people were proven wrong
for this dumb beast
accomplished everything she attempted
perhaps just to prove them wrong.
It is my road
the one alone
and I ache for you when it rains
like the six year old
listening for the sound of your key in the door.
I cannot expunge the pain, I carry it, inherited, a scar of many faces
you were a pattern I mimicked, knowing nothing else
maybe now you are released from your bonds and I from mine
we will be free to make our own new lines
though if I could choose, I would return
to the feeling of loving you, within your murmur
for yours were the first words I heard
curled in a c within your body.
You can cut me out and there I gasp
but I am tied to you, as the sun will
pay her travail and always love
the moon
climbing out of what we always knew
to lay wreaths of crimson in homage
to spilt milk
It may be that we only truly "grow up" when we break free of a parent's patterns.
TheFeatheredSleep at Hijacked Amygdala – Unlike the parent, a changeling child now grown
