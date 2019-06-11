Oh fear
You who come unbidden at dark or dawn
And crawl with your hunger to devour
The sunrise of rational thought
How alluring your poison, when defenses are sluggish
The gris-gris of delirium and other exhaustions
Make abundance in quiet mist
I think of safety, it feels like a celebration for another person’s life
Not this chipped bail, not this sweat stained pillow
Where lately dreams have possessed fangs
And nightmares are not always caused by eating cheese
Many years ago, we sat you and I
In the mouth of my midnight kitchen
And like Sendak envisioned
I rose in morning dough, a naked thing of pink
Then, in the hours that believed themselves immortal
And a sinking feeling would be replaced by exuberance
The feeling of lying down in an antique store, in a fur rug
Imagine, imagine, nude swimming in milk, turning hands over tails
All shame evaporated, just the joy of unspoilt youth
A thousand dreams away from clammy hands and furtive secrets
How resplendent I’d be, lying beneath you without guile
Our limbs mirroring the other like a corridor of emotions
Responding in kind
Tender without history
Lay your heavy bag here
Come into my envelop
Where we can meet against the other, in eternal epitaph
Watching the crudeness of the outside world sigh and catch fire
Like plucked flowers must lose their breath
And dying comes as you hold your breath
Seamlessly we turn to each other and create
An oasis in the nectar
There it is
There among the aubergine desert
Taunting with its indefinite
16 thoughts on “Indefinite”
In the in between hours
Neither night nor day
A beauty born in a cocoon
spun for two to transform
A butterfly ghost can appear
Now, long flown away.
See? Can we begin to collect these?
Well, If I’m going to do that, I’d better get about it. I haven’t been keeping a copy other than in the comment, but that can be easily done.
I have made a start on looking them up and collecting copies. 🙂
I’d love to help if I can do anything
I’ve got a good system for going through your posts to find them, but if any spring to mind on others (they are less numerous) you could PM me the links on FB Messenger. Suggestions of what to do with them would be welcome too.
I’m so happy you’re finally doing this !!
Yay! The retrieving is going to take a while. I’m keeping the “Inspiration Poem” and link info with the copies.
Thank you so much xxxx
🙂
I know it sounds silly to say, but THIS is poetry xxxx
I lose the power of speech with a compliment from you. Btw were you happy to be in heretics? I was SO happy you were. I adore your writing.
It is my absolute honour to be a part of Heretics! ❤ will be writing there every 2/3 weeks. Will email you properly soon xx
Please do. Love you Treacle Girl xoxo
Your usual superb imagery with a last line defining fear so well
